Warriors ride big 3rd quarter to even NBA Finals series with Raptors
Warriors ride big 3rd quarter to even NBA Finals series with Raptors

The Golden State Warriors opened the third quarter on a 18-0 run and held on as they evened the best-of-seven NBA Finals series at one game apiece, with a 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Golden State opened 3rd quarter on 18-0 run, winning Game 2 against Toronto 109-104

Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors blocks a shot from Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals on Sunday in Toronto. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors used a massive third quarter to overcame a sluggish start and secure a 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday that squared the NBA Finals at one game apiece.

The resilient Warriors, in an unfamiliar position after losing their first Game One in five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals three days ago, opened the third quarter with an 18-0 run to grab a lead they would not relinquish.

Toronto led by as many as 12 points during a first half in which they used a dominant defensive display to slow down the Warriors but the visitors, well established as a terrific third-quarter team, rediscovered their swagger after the break.

Klay Thompson scored 25 points before leaving with a hamstring injury, and Stephen Curry, who had a slow start to the game and appeared to lack his usual energy, scored 23 points, while Toronto's Kawhi Leonard had a game-high 34 points.

The best-of-seven series is now headed to Oakland for games on Wednesday and Friday.

