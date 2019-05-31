Raptors lead Warriors by 10 at the half
Marc Gasol leads all scorers with 14 points after 2 quarters
Marc Gasol has 14 points, Pascal Siakam has 12 and the Toronto Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors 59-49 at halftime of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Danny Green made a 3-pointer late in the half to put the Raptors up 10, their biggest lead of the night to this point. Toronto held Golden State —which is playing its first game in 10 days— to 36 per cent shooting.
Foul trouble is an issue: Kawhi Leonard has three for Toronto, while Draymond Green and key reserves Kevon Looney and Shaun Livingston all have three apiece for Golden State.
Stephen Curry picked up his second foul on a close block-charge call against Leonard with 1:47 left in the half; Leonard turned it into a three-point play for a 52-45 lead.
This is the eighth game in these playoffs where the Warriors have faced a double-digit deficit. They're 4-3 so far in those contests, including wins in each of the last three games of the Western Conference finals against Portland.
