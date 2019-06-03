Toronto police investigating vulgarity lobbed at Canadian wife of Warriors' Stephen Curry

Toronto police are investigating after a man made a vulgar comment on live TV against Ayesha Curry — wife of basketball star Stephen Curry.

They say they won't comment further until the investigation is over.

The incident occurred after Sunday's Raptors' loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The man was being interviewed on CP24 outside the downtown arena when he referenced Ayesha Curry and shouted the vulgarity.

Curry, who grew up in Markham, Ont., is an actress, celebrity cook, cookbook author and television personality.

The incident is similar to one that occurred in Toronto in 2015 that led to a Hydro One employee's firing, although he was later rehired.