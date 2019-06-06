Watch Raptors, Warriors speak a day before Game 4

Click on the video player above now to watch live coverage of the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors speaking to the media the day before Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors will be available to the media first following by the Raptors at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The Raptors took a 2-1 series lead following Wednesday night's 123-109 road victory over the Warriors.

Injuries continue to plague the Warriors. Star guard Klay Thompson was ruled out shortly before Wednesday's game because of the left hamstring injury he suffered in Game 2.

The Warriors were also without Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney because of injuries.

The series returns to Toronto for Game 5 on Monday. Game 6, if necessary, would be back in Oakland next Thursday.