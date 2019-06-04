More injury woes for Warriors as Looney out, Thompson questionable for Game 3
Golden State awaits word on whether all-star Kevin Durant will play
Golden State guard Klay Thompson has a mild strain in his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2 in the NBA Finals and he is listed as questionable for Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
In addition, backup big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his ribcage and will be out indefinitely. That's a hit to the two-time defending champions' depth at centre, making the March signing of Andrew Bogut all the more important — along with the return of DeMarcus Cousins from a torn left quadriceps muscle.
The teams said both Thompson and Looney underwent MRI exams Monday once back in the Bay Area.
Thompson left at the 7:59 mark of the fourth quarter in Sunday night's 109-104 victory that evened the best-of-seven Finals at one game apiece. Looney didn't play at all in the second half.
Klay Thompson & Kevon Looney injury update: <a href="https://t.co/TTwO4rWEVU">pic.twitter.com/TTwO4rWEVU</a>—@WarriorsPR
The Warriors continue to await the return of All-NBA forward Kevin Durant, who hasn't played since sustaining a right calf injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 8.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.