Fan who shoved Lowry is Warriors investor, won't attend rest of Finals

The man who shoved Kyle Lowry after the point guard's attempt to save a ball from going out of bounds wasn't just any fan.

The Golden State Warriors issued a statement on Thursday identifying the person as team investor Mark Stevens. Stevens won't attend the remainder of the NBA Finals.

"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization," the statement read.

"We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct."

Lowry scored 23 points and made several big shots in a 123-109 victory that gave the Raptors a 2-1 lead over Golden State. There was as much buzz about Lowry's dust-up with the fan as his offence.

Lowry ran down a loose ball and jumped in the air as it was going out of bounds, not far from where Warriors owner Joe Lacob was sitting. Lowry knocked the ball into a referee and landed in the lap of one male fan who appeared to grab Lowry's jersey with two hands.

A female who was standing nearby patted the veteran guard on his back. At the same time, Stevens, wearing a blue shirt, extended his left arm and gave Lowry a hard shove in his left shoulder.

Lowry got up and complained to officials, although nothing further happened.

"He had no reason to touch me," Lowry said after the game. "He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There's no place for people like that in our league, and hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game."