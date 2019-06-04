Skip to Main Content
Warriors' Durant ruled out for Game 3, Klay still questionable
NBA·NBA Finals

Kevin Durant still isn't ready to return for the Golden State Warriors as he works back from a strained right calf he suffered during the Western Conference semifinals.

2-time Finals MVP hasn't practised with team since being injured May 8

The Canadian Press ·
Golden State's Kevin Durant, shown practising in Toronto on Saturday, has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 3 with a lingering calf injury. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

The Golden State Warriors will be short-handed for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday forward Kevon Looney (costal cartilage fracture) will be out for the rest of the series after being hurt in Game 2, while star Kevin Durant (calf), who hasn't played since May 8, will remain out.

Warriors star guard Klay Thompson, who left Game 2 in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, is questionable.

"If there's a risk, we'd rather give him the next couple days to continue to heal and hopefully have him out there for Game 4," Kerr said. "It's literally day to day."

Thompson added later: "It would be hard to see me not out there."

Kerr said Durant will get on the floor at the team's practice facility later Tuesday.

"He's out for tomorrow, but improving," Kerr said.

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala, who played Game 2 and hit a three-pointer to seal it, will play Game 3 after suffering a leg injury in Game 1.

The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1 after the Warriors' 109-104 win over the Raptors on Sunday in Toronto.

