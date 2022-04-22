Raptors forward Scottie Barnes remains doubtful for Game 4 against Sixers
Injured Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes remains doubtful for Saturday's playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Star rookie still dealing with sprained ankle suffered in Game 1
Barnes suffered a sprained left ankle in the Toronto's opening game of their best-of-seven playoff series against the Sixers, when Philly big man Joel Embiid stepped on his foot.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says he participated in parts of practice on Friday, and he's not ruling out the possibility he may play.
The Raptors face elimination on Saturday, trailing Philadelphia 3-0.
Barnes, a finalist for NBA rookie of the year, had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists when he was injured with about nine minutes to play in Game 1.
WATCH | Embiid's OT winner sinks Raptors in Game 3:
