Raptors extend qualifying offers to VanVleet, Miller and De Colo
Retaining VanVleet of particular interest to Toronto
The Toronto Raptors extended qualifying offers to Fred VanVleet, Malcolm Miller and Nando De Colo on Wednesday to retain their free agent rights.
Retaining VanVleet, who was a finalist for the NBA's sixth man of the year award, is of particular interest to Toronto.
The 24-year-old guard from Wichita State was the machine that ran the Raptors' league-leading second unit this past regular season, averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 assists a game. His absence due to a shoulder injury in the post-season was a big blow to Toronto.
"I don't know what the rules are with that," team president Masai Ujiri said recently about VanVleet's status. "I don't want to get into trouble but I love Freddie. I hope I don't get fined for saying that but I love Freddie. He's our player and I love him. Whatever it is, Freddie knows we love him."
The Raptors' qualifying offer was an estimated $1.7 million US, which he'll surely decline, as he's in position for a huge pay raise this off-season.
Toronto didn't extend a qualifying offer to Brazilian big man Lucas Nogueira.
