Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby undergoes emergency appendectomy
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has undergone an emergency appendectomy after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis.
Raptors open playoffs against Orlando Magic on Saturday
The Raptors said the surgery, performed Thursday evening at Mount Sinai Hospital, was successful but gave no timeline for Anunoby's return.
The Raptors open their first-round playoff series against the visiting Orlando Magic on Saturday.
The 21-year-old Anunoby averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 20.2 minutes per outing in 67 games this season. He scored in double figures 15 times, with two 20-point games.
The six-foot-eight, 232-pounder, in his second NBA campaign, missed 15 games during the regular season — three with a wrist sprain, four with concussion-like symptoms and eight for personal reasons.
