Raptors relish home court in historic Game 1 win

The Toronto Raptors didn't look like a team appearing in their first-ever NBA Finals game on Thursday night. They picked apart the back-to-back defending champion Golden State Warriors to take Game 1 of the championship series, 118-109.

These Raptors aren't content with finally getting to this point – this is a team that is seemingly ready to win it all. And if there was going to be an emotional letdown after their biggest win in team history – Game 6 last Saturday to get to this point – the Toronto Raptors didn't show it.

The Raptors blasted onto the court buoyed by their boisterous supporters – Toronto is now 9-2 playing at home in these playoffs.

Just before tip-off The Tenors belted out the Canadian anthem to begin the game, drowned out by an even louder, more enthusiastic crowd, overwhelmed by emotion in a truly spine tingling moment inside Scotiabank Arena. As the crowd sang loudly, Mounties stood proudly near the Raptors logo at centre court.

Thousands more fans chanted and cheered in Jurassic Park out front of the arena, with thousands more packed into fenced-off areas down the street.

And in his familiar spot on the sidelines, there was Drake, wearing a Dell Curry No. 30 jersey from his playing days in the early 2000s for Toronto. Dell is also the father of Warriors' Steph Curry.

So perhaps it was fitting that in the same arena Steph use to shoot around in before his father's Raptors games, he would score the first points ever in an NBA Finals in Canada.

That would be the highlight for Golden State on a night when there weren't many positives to lean on.

Not for one moment during the game did the Raptors look unprepared for their big moment – in front of the bright lights and a world audience watching, Toronto rose to every occasion throughout the game.

Rapper Drake, right, yells at Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Warriors in Game 1. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

It was one of the most complete team efforts by the Raptors during the playoffs – balanced scoring across the board. Team superstar Kawhi Leonard finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, Marc Gasol scored 20 points, but it was Pascal Siakam who stole the show for Toronto.

With his 32, Siakam scored the most points in an NBA Finals debut since Kevin Durant in 2012 (36 points).

"It's amazing and it just proves that if you put the work, and it's something that it's so cliché most of the time, but that's the story of my life. Just going out there every single night, working hard to get to this level," Siakim said. "Moments like this definitely shows that I'm going to continue to be myself and continue to work hard."

Kyle Lowry took a couple of hellacious charges to draw fouls, Fred VanVleet made a few three-pointers. So, too, did Gasol. Danny Green, who had previously struggled from that distance, was also dialled in from there.

Homecoming for basketball

NBA commissioner Adam Silver called it a "homecoming of sorts" for basketball in Canada prior to the start of Game 1 of the championship series – it was, after all, Canadian James Naismith who invented the game.

The Raptors became just the fourth expansion franchise since 1980 to make it to the NBA Finals, joining Orlando, Dallas and Miami.

Never before had the NBA Finals started in Canada. Never before had the Toronto Raptors made it this far in the playoffs. But their historic run led them to Thursday night in Canada's biggest city, with an entire nation behind the country's only NBA basketball team.

Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 32 points in Thursday's win. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

But, of course, all of the storylines leading into the game focused on just how powerful and poised the opponents of the Raptors were and are. The Warriors are in the midst of a dynasty, having won back-to-back championships and three of the last four titles. Surely, all that experience would lead Golden State to a strong start against a franchise that had never been here before.

But it was the Warriors who looked rattled, including Klay Thompson – taking a technical foul after shoving the ball at the referee.

"Their defence was great and it wasn't our best night, but we just got outplayed, so simple as that. Move on to the next one," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Fans rally behind team across Canada

Raptors president Masai Ujiri praised basketball fans across Canada leading into Thursday night's game, hinting at just how wild things might get during this championship series.

"It's going to be crazy. It's going to be cray for a few days because that's the mentality of our fanbase. We know it's around the world. That's something special about here," he said.

On a day when the eyes of the basketball world were on Toronto, the team and city didn't disappoint.

For all that was said, all the build-up, leading into the historic game, the Toronto Raptors proved they deserve to be a part of this moment. And so, too, did their loyal fans.

Some 15 hours before the game, at 6 am E.T., Raptors fans started making their way to Jurassic Park outside of Scotiabank Arena. Hundreds of them were already whipped into a frenzy as the sun broke through fog and mist to start the day in the city.

In the middle of it all was Raptors super fan Nav Bhatia, who has never missed a Raptors' home game.

"I'm feeling confident about this team, I'm feeling strong and I'm feeling blessed," Bhatia said. "This [is] very new territory and we can do this. Nobody expected us here. And here we are."

But not only in Toronto were fans gathering to cheer on Canada's only NBA team. Nearly three dozen other Jurassic Parks, viewing parties for fans, popped up in cities across the country – including an estimated crowd of around 20,000 people in Mississauga, Ont.

It’s official! <a href="https://twitter.com/Raptors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raptors</a> 🦖take Game 1 🏀of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAFinals2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAFinals2019</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/MCSEvents?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MCSEvents</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JurassicParkWest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JurassicParkWest</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mississauga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mississauga</a> celebrates the memorable win! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoRaptors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoRaptors</a> <a href="https://t.co/4IHqaUpvfl">pic.twitter.com/4IHqaUpvfl</a> —@citymississauga

None of what's happening with a fanbase so starved for a championship is lost on Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

"The city is excited, and the fanbase and the whole country, really. And that's neat. That's a neat feeling. I think there's some real heartfelt pride, for real, you know, and that's kind of cool."

Now the Toronto Raptors are just three wins away from their first-ever NBA title.