Siakam stays hot, leads the way as Raptors top Pistons to secure 4th consecutive victory
Forward posts 29 points, 8 rebounds to help Toronto win for 7th time in 8 games
Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the visiting Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon.
Detroit's Marvin Bagley III piled up a season-high 21 points and 18 rebounds in his first game since fracturing his right hand on Jan. 2.
Isaiah Livers, Hamidou Diallo and Bojan Bogdanovic had 11 points apiece for the Pistons, who lost their fourth straight. James Wiseman added 10 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out, and Jaden Ivey had 10 points and 10 assists.
WATCH | Siakam makes ankle-breaking crossover bucket:
Both teams scored 22 points in the first and second quarters, but the Raptors finished the third quarter on a 9-1 run to take a 71-70 lead. Toronto extended it to eight points but the Pistons answered with an 8-0 spurt to tie it again.
Bagley missed a shot in the lane that could have given Detroit the lead before Siakam made two free throws with 11 seconds left.
Bagley split free throws with 4.1 seconds left and Siakam clinched Toronto's win with two more free throws.
Fred VanVleet missed his second consecutive game due to personal reasons.
