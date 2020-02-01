Raptors throttle Pistons as Nick Nurse and staff clinch bid to coach in all-star game

Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and Serge Ibaka added 21 to lift the Toronto Raptors to their 10th straight victory, 105-92 over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Siakam made his first five shots from the field and scored 13 points in the first quarter, when the Raptors quickly built their lead into double digits. They were mostly in control after that, handing a Pistons team that was missing Blake Griffin its fifth loss in a row.

The victory clinched a trip to the all-star game for Raptors coach Nick Nurse and his staff, who will coach Team Giannis.

The Raptors (35-14) are assured the best record in the Eastern Conference among teams with an eligible head coach through this Sunday's deadline. Milwaukee has the top mark in the East but Mike Budenholzer is ineligible because he coached in the all-star game last year.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel and his staff previously earned the spot to coach the all-star team captained by their own player, LeBron James.

The NBA all-star game will be held on Feb. 16 at Chicago's United Center.

Toronto is one win shy of its franchise record for consecutive victories.

Raps led comfortably

The Pistons were without Griffin (left knee surgery), and Luke Kennard (bilateral knee tendinitis) also missed the game. Andre Drummond had 20 points and 20 rebounds for Detroit, but much of that came when the Pistons were well behind.

Toronto led by 16 in the first half. It was 78-69 after three quarters, and then the Raptors went on an 18-5 run to start the fourth — to the delight of their many fans who attended the game just a few minutes from the U.S.-Canada border.

Drummond was scoreless in the first half but finished with his 41st game of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. That's four shy of Bob Lanier's franchise record, but it's not clear if Drummond has time to reach that mark. He's been the subject of trade speculation.

Detroit guard Derrick Rose made a late layup to finish with 21 points, his 14th straight game with at least 20.