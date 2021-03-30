Rookies Saben Lee, Saddiq Bey power Pistons past struggling Raptors
Toronto loses for the 12th time in 13 games
Saben Lee scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half in his second career start, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Monday night.
Saddiq Bey, another Detroit rookie, also scored 19 points and Hamidou Diallo added 19 of his own. Fred VanVleet scored 22 for the Raptors, who lost for the 12th time in 13 games.
Lee was a second-round draft pick before this season, and the rebuilding Pistons have given plenty of opportunities to their young players recently. He went 6 of 7 from the field in the first half and eventually came within two points of matching his season high.
Detroit led 35-27 after one quarter, then scored the first 11 points of the second. It was never all that close after that. The Pistons led by as many as 23 in the fourth.
WATCH | Toronto suffers loss to Detroit:
Detroit had six players in double figures, and four of them were reserves. Diallo grabbed 10 rebounds and Cory Joseph scored 17 points. Rookie Isaiah Stewart contributed 14 points and Frank Jackson added 12.
Toronto, meanwhile, had all five starters in double figures, but its bench was outscored 65-24.
OG Anunoby scored 19 points for the Raptors and Gary Trent Jr. had 15.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.