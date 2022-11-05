Raptors lose Siakam to injury, come up short against Mavs as Doncic extends 30-point streak
The only other NBA player to score 30 or more points in the first 8 games of a season is Wilt Chamberlain
Luka Doncic scored 35 points, his eighth consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, as the Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-110 on Friday night in Dallas.
Doncic played 36:33 and passed the 30-point mark with 18.7 seconds left in the third quarter on a turnaround fadeaway jumper.
The Raptors cut a 19-point third-quarter deficit to 108-105 with 35.5 seconds left. Doncic sank the first of two free throws with 15.9 seconds to gain a four-point lead. O.G. Anunoby drove for a dunk with 11 seconds left. Spencer Dinwiddie hit two free throws with 3 seconds to go, making the score 111-107. Anunoby hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin injury late in the third quarter, and he did not return. He had 18 points in 32 minutes.
Spencer Dinwiddie had 21 points and seven assists for the Mavericks, who have won three straight games after splitting their first six.
Anunoby scored 27 points, and Chris Boucher scored 17 off the bench for the Raptors, who came off wins of 30 points and 43 points. The latter, at San Antonio on Monday, was the franchise's largest road victory margin.
Doncic scored 14 points in the first quarter, playing the full period, and added only two in the second quarter, playing only the final 4 1/2 minutes.
