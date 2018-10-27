Raptors set new franchise mark with 6th straight win to open season

Kawhi Leonard had 21 points and Kyle Lowry had a double-double as the Toronto Raptors extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise-best six games with a 116-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Lowry finished with 20 points and 12 assists to help lead a balanced Toronto attack. Seven Raptors scored in double figures as Toronto closed out a three-game homestand at Scotiabank Arena in style.

The Mavericks pulled within a point late in the third quarter but never led in the game.

Lorenzo Brown restored Toronto's double-digit lead midway through the fourth quarter before stealing the ball from Jalen Brunson near midcourt. Brown added another layup and punctuated the effort by flexing his right biceps.

Pascal Siakam threw down an emphatic dunk moments later to essentially put the game away. Luka Doncic had 22 points for the Mavericks, who fell to 2-3.

Both teams were short-handed as OG Anunoby (personal), Delon Wright (adductor) and Fred VanVleet (toe) were not available for the Raptors. Devin Harris (hamstring) and Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) were out for Dallas.