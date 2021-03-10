Raptors facing 3rd straight short-handed game due to virus protocols

The Toronto Raptors will be missing five players due to the NBA's health and safety protocols for the third game in a row on Thursday.

Starters Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby will not be available against the visiting Atlanta Hawks, as well as Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw.

All five were out for two games last week before the all-star break.

The Raptors also say guard Terence Davis is questionable for the game in Tampa, Fla., because of a left ankle sprain.

The team has not said if head coach Nick Nurse and six other members of the coaching staff will be available Thursday after also missing time due to health and safety protocols.

Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo served as head coach for both games last week.