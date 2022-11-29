Siakam stellar in return to lineup after 10-game absence as Raptors down Cavaliers
Toronto forward posts 18 points, 11 rebounds in victory
Pascal Siakam wasted little time in showing what the Toronto Raptors had been missing.
O.G. Anunoby had 20 points, while Gary Trent Jr. finished with 14, Fred VanVleet scored 13, Scottie Barnes finished with 11, and Thaddeus Young chipped in with 10 for Toronto (11-9).
Evan Mobley had 18 points and 15 rebounds to top Cleveland (13-8), while Darius Garland added 18 points.
Siakam's injury was a big blow after his sizzling start to the season. He was averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists before he slipped on the court in Dallas on Nov. 4 and strained an adductor (groin) muscle. The Raptors went 5-5 in his absence.
The 28-year-old showed little signs of rust in his return, recording eight points and four rebounds in his first seven-and-a-half-minute shift before taking a breather.
The game was tightly fought through the first half, with neither team leading by double digits. The Raptors' 8-0 run midway through the third quarter put them up by 16 points, and Chris Boucher's free throw made it an 18-point difference late in the frame. Toronto led 80-67 to start the fourth.
The Raptors shot 44 per cent on the night, and 42.9 per cent from three-point range. The Cavs were a horrible 18.4 per cent from behind the arc.
Anunoby's three-pointer with 3:17 left in the first quarter put the Raptors up by seven, but they led just 26-24 to start the second.
The Raptors finally put some distance on Cleveland in the second quarter, taking a nine-point lead with a 12-3 run. Toronto took a 52-43 advantage into the halftime break.
