Mitchell scores 35 points as Cavaliers snap Raptors' 4-game win streak

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 11 rebounds, sending the Cavaliers to a 118-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Cleveland on Sunday night.

Mitchell made eight three-pointers — one shy of his career high — and had six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes as the Cavaliers snapped their three-game losing streak and remained fourth in the Eastern Conference. He scored 13 points in both the second and third quarters.

Darius Garland added 18 points and 11 assists, and Evan Mobley had 18 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland, which built a 110-80 lead in the fourth quarter and improved to 26-7 at home this season.

Pascal Siakam paced Toronto with 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and nine boards. Starting point guard Fred VanVleet missed his third straight game for personal reasons.

The Raptors had won a season-high four in a row and are 7-2 since Feb. 3, moving into ninth in the East. They failed to reach .500 for the first time since Dec. 9 with the 25-point loss, shooting 38.7 per cent from the field.

WATCH | Mitchell leads way against Raptors:

Raptors fall to Cavaliers as Mitchell's 35 points leads way Duration 1:02 Toronto's four-game winning streak is snapped with a 118-93 loss to Cleveland.

Veteran swingman Danny Green, who signed with the Cavaliers earlier this month, converted a four-point play in the fourth. It was his first appearance in a home game for Cleveland.

Mitchell and Garland combined to make their first seven three-point attempts and Allen made his first seven shots, staking Cleveland to a 64-52 halftime advantage. Mobley grabbed seven rebounds in the second quarter.

Toronto is in the midst of an eight-game stretch that only includes one at home. The span began with a 95-91 victory at Detroit on Saturday afternoon.

The Raptors next host the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.