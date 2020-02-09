Raptors escape Nets' late charge to extend franchise-record win streak to 14

Fred VanVleet scored 29 points — 10 in the fourth quarter — and the Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the visiting Brooklyn Nets Saturday night 119-118 to extend their franchise-best winning streak to 14 games.

Pascal Siakam made the winning free throw with 22.9 seconds to play and finished with 20 points for the Raptors, who have won 18 of their past 19 games against the Nets, including 10 straight at home.

Toronto has won the first three meetings between the teams this season.

Terence Davis II added 20 points for the Raptors, Matt Thomas had a career-best 15 and Serge Ibaka scored 12.

Caris LeVert had 37 points for Brooklyn. Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 points and 11 assists, DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Taurean Prince had 17 points and Joe Harris 11 for the Nets, who had won five of their seven previous games.

The Raptors had an 18-point lead during the third quarter and led by 12 entering the fourth.

Brooklyn centre Jarrett Allen drives to the net as Raptors guard Terence Davis II goes up for the block . (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press )

VanVleet's jumper stretched the lead to six, but the Nets answered with four points to trim the margin to two, and LeVert's stepback jumper tied the game at 118 with 35.4 seconds remaining.

After Siakam made one of two free throws, LeVert and Harris missed shots to end the game.

The Nets led 36-33 after the first quarter.

Toronto used an 11-0 run to lead by seven in the second quarter. A three-foot hook shot by Siakam put the Raptors ahead by 15 with 3:09 to play in the first half.

The Raptors led 66-54 at halftime.

OG Anunoby's dunk gave Toronto an 18-point lead with 8:43 to play in the third quarter.

The Nets' Wilson Chandler made three free throws with 3:22 to play in the third, cutting the lead to nine.

The Raptors led 100-88 after three quarters.

The Raptors were without guard Kyle Lowry, who suffered whiplash in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.