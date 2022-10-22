Siakam's triple-double not enough as Raptors fall to Nets

Kevin Durant broke a tie with a three-pointer with 56 seconds left and had 27 points to help the Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 on Friday night in Brooklyn.

Durant's three gave Brooklyn a 105-102 lead. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 30 points.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and Scottie Barnes had 17.

VanVleet's jumper with 38 seconds left brought the Raptors within one. But Royce O'Neale's three-pointer with 15 seconds left wrapped up the victory.

WATCH | Durant, Irving lift Nets over Raptors:

Raptors fall to Nets as Irving, Durant lead the way Duration 0:57 Brooklyn beats Toronto 109-105, Kyrie Irving scores 30 points and Kevin Durant adds 27 points.

The Nets trailed 79-69 late in the third quarter, but Patty Mills' three-pointer capped a 9-0 run as Brooklyn pulled to 79-78 after three quarters. The streak continued into the final quarter, with Brooklyn scoring the first eight points to go ahead 86-79.

Irving was whistled for his fifth foul with 7:08 left, but Brooklyn challenged the call and it was reversed to an offensive foul on Scottie Barnes. Irving then hit a three and Nic Claxton followed with a driving layup to give the Nets their biggest lead of the game, 100-88.

However, O.G. Anunoby's three-pointer with 1:46 remaining capped a 12-0 Toronto run and tied it.

VanVleet needs just one three-pointer to tie Morris Peterson (801) for second on the Raptors' career list. Kyle Lowry has the franchise record at 1,518.