Raptors' VanVleet, Barnes sidelined against Nets

The injuries and illnesses continue to mount for the Toronto Raptors.

Fred VanVleet was among players listed as out against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday with a non-COVID illness.

Also out were reigning NBA rookie of the year Scottie Barnes (knee sprain), and Dalano Banton (ankle sprain).

All-star forward Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. are also still sidelined with injuries, leaving the Raptors with 10 players available to face Brooklyn.

Chris Boucher and Gary Trent Jr. were listed as available for the Raptors after missing Toronto's game Saturday against Atlanta with non-COVID illnesses.