Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NBA

Raptors' VanVleet, Barnes sidelined against Nets

Fred VanVleet was among players listed as out against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday with a non-COVID illness. Also out were reigning NBA rookie of the year Scottie Barnes (knee sprain), and Dalano Banton (ankle sprain).

Banton also ruled out with ankle sprain; Toronto has 10 players available tonight

The Canadian Press ·
Raptors' Fred VanVleet was among players listed as out against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday with a non-COVID illness. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The injuries and illnesses continue to mount for the Toronto Raptors.

Fred VanVleet was among players listed as out against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday with a non-COVID illness.

Also out were reigning NBA rookie of the year Scottie Barnes (knee sprain), and Dalano Banton (ankle sprain).

All-star forward Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and Otto Porter Jr. are also still sidelined with injuries, leaving the Raptors with 10 players available to face Brooklyn.

Chris Boucher and Gary Trent Jr. were listed as available for the Raptors after missing Toronto's game Saturday against Atlanta with non-COVID illnesses.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now