Irving leads way as Nets build huge lead, beat Raptors for fourth straight win

Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and the Nets built a huge lead before beating the Toronto Raptors 114-105 on Friday night in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant had 17 points and Nic Claxton chipped in 15 for the Nets, who have won four consecutive games.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and O.G. Anunoby added 21 for the Raptors, losers of two straight games.

Brooklyn led by 36 points midway through the second quarter and held a 93-72 advantage at the start of the fourth.

The Raptors rattled off 11 straight points to pull within 110-103 after Scottie Barnes' dunk with 37 seconds left.

Durant was then fouled on the next possession and hit a pair of free throws. Anunoby missed a three-pointer and Seth Curry knocked down a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

Irving and Joe Harris combined for 31 points to help the Nets take a 72-49 lead at halftime. Brooklyn's 72 first-half points were a season high as they shot 28 for 48 from the field and 8 for 17 from long distance.

Brooklyn raced out to a 41-17 lead in the first quarter. Siakam hit a pair of free throws with 8:01 to play and Irving answered by initiating 15-0 run with a basket before T.J. Warren — playing for the first time in nearly two years — capped it with a pullup jumper to extend the lead 32-10 lead with 3:38 remaining.

The Raptors missed seven shots and turned over the ball three times during.

Barnes had 15 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 16 off the bench.

The Raptors have lost three straight games on the road. They host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.