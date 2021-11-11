Barnes buckets team-high 21, but Celtics deal Raptors 1st road loss of season

Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Boston Celtics' 104-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Robert Williams III added 16 points and 13 rebounds, with a career-best eight coming on the offensive glass. Dennis Schroder scored 20 points, Josh Richardson had 15 and Marcus Smart 13.

Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 21 points, Fred VanVleet had 16, and OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. each had 14. The Raptors dropped to 4-1 on the road.

In the teams' first meeting of the season — in Boston's home opener on Oct. 22 — the Raptors won by 32 points, and Celtics coach Ime Uboka said after that his team got "punked out there." Boston was booed off the court at halftime.

Boston never trailed, leading by 16 at halftime and 12 after three quarters.

The Celtics broke it open with an 8-0 run midway into the fourth, pulling ahead 95-79 on Tatum's driving basket with 5:35 to play.

Playing just his second game of the season after being sidelined with a shoulder injury, Pascal Siakim scored eight points in 30 minutes for Toronto.

