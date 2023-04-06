Content
Short-handed Celtics hold off Raptors to clinch No. 2 seed in East

Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 97-93 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

Kyle Hightower · The Associated Press ·
Celtics' Derrick White blocks a shot by Raptors' O.G. Anunoby during the second half of Boston's 97-93 home win on Wednesday night a TD Garden. (Charles Krupa/The Associated Press)

With Milwaukee's win over Chicago, Boston (55-25) secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds. Derrick White finished with 17 points in the opener of a two-game series. The teams meet again Friday in Boston.

A night after their two-point loss at Philadelphia, the Celtics played without three starters. All-star Jayson Tatum (bruised left hip), Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Al Horford (back stiffness) all got the night off on the second night of the back-to-back.

The Raptors (40-40) fell a game behind eighth-place Atlanta (41-39) in the standings. Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Scottie Barnes added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Toronto went just six of 33 from beyond the arc. Boston didn't shoot much better (11 of 38).

Siakam scored 14 straight for Toronto to help the Raptors trim what had been a 13-point deficit to 74-72 late in the third quarter.

Brogdon scored the final five points of the period to give Boston a seven-point cushion heading into the fourth.

Toronto kept chipping away and used an 8-1 run to tie the game at 82, before the Celtics responded with five straight points.

A dunk by Precious Achiuwa got Toronto within 89-86. Boston answered again, this time with a 6-2 spurt to get it back to six with a minute to play.

Boston ran the clock down, but Brogdon's turnover led to a Raptors fast break and dunk by Achiuwa, who was fouled. He completed the three-point play to make it 95-93 with 12.6 seconds left.

Brogdon was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and hit both free throws.

