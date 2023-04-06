Short-handed Celtics hold off Raptors to clinch No. 2 seed in East
Toronto falls a game behind 8th-place Atlanta with 97-93 loss
Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 97-93 victory over the visiting Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
With Milwaukee's win over Chicago, Boston (55-25) secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
A night after their two-point loss at Philadelphia, the Celtics played without three starters. All-star Jayson Tatum (bruised left hip), Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Al Horford (back stiffness) all got the night off on the second night of the back-to-back.
The Raptors (40-40) fell a game behind eighth-place Atlanta (41-39) in the standings. Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Scottie Barnes added 18 points and eight rebounds.
WATCH | Brogdon leads Celtics past Raptors:
Toronto went just six of 33 from beyond the arc. Boston didn't shoot much better (11 of 38).
Siakam scored 14 straight for Toronto to help the Raptors trim what had been a 13-point deficit to 74-72 late in the third quarter.
Brogdon scored the final five points of the period to give Boston a seven-point cushion heading into the fourth.
A dunk by Precious Achiuwa got Toronto within 89-86. Boston answered again, this time with a 6-2 spurt to get it back to six with a minute to play.
Boston ran the clock down, but Brogdon's turnover led to a Raptors fast break and dunk by Achiuwa, who was fouled. He completed the three-point play to make it 95-93 with 12.6 seconds left.
Brogdon was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and hit both free throws.
