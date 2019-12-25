Celtics laugh all the way to spoil Raptors' Christmas cheer
Fred VanVleet, Chris Boucher lead Toronto in losing effort against divisional foe
Jaylen Brown scored 30 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 118-102 victory over Toronto on Wednesday, spoiling the Raptors' first Christmas Day game at home.
Kemba Walker added 22 points for the Celtics (21-7) in their fourth consecutive victory, while Enes Kanter had 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds in his first game outside the United States in more than a year.
The Raptors' loss was their first in 35 home appearances versus Atlantic Division opponents. It was also Boston's first win in nine trips north of the border.
The game was an eyesore for the Raptors, who botched easy layups, and turned the ball over 17 times for 20 points.
The short-handed Raptors played their third game in four days against a rested Celtics squad, and after sprinting out to a 10-0 lead, played the gracious holiday host virtually the rest of the way.
