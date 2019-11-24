Pascal Siakam puts up 34 points as Raptors hold off Hawks
Trae Young's triple-double not enough to prevent Toronto from winning 3rd straight
Pascal Siakam scored 34 points and Fred VanVleet had 25, helping the Toronto Raptors beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks 119-116 on Saturday night.
Norman Powell added 20 points for Toronto, which earned its third straight win.
Young had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his second career triple-double, but Atlanta dropped its sixth straight game. The dynamic second-year guard hit two 3-pointers from 30-plus feet.
Two nights after holding an opponent under 40 per cent from the field for the sixth time this season, the defending NBA champion Raptors let Atlanta shoot nearly 53 per cent.
Hawks rookie De'Andre Hunter went 6 for 10 from 3-point range and finished with 26 points.
VanVleet's 3 with 10:02 remaining gave Toronto its first lead since the final minute of the first quarter. The Raptors never trailed again.
Siakam's layup at the 2:49 mark made it a 10-point advantage, but the Hawks pulled within four on Young's fast-break floater with 37.5 seconds to go. Siakam quickly answered with a dunk before Hunter hit a 3 with 24.8 seconds remaining.
Hunter hit his sixth 3 to cut the lead to two, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1 of 2 foul shots. Young missed a 3 at the buzzer.
Young hit a straightaway 3 from 36 feet to put the Hawks up 61-52 in the closing seconds before halftime.
