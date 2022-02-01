Trent Jr. pours in team-high 31 to help Raptors end Hawks' 7-game win streak
Toronto guard has scored 30+ points in 4 straight games
Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Toronto Raptors snapped Atlanta's seven-game winning streak with a 106-100 victory on Monday night.
Fred VanVleet, who scored 16, got hot in the fourth, hitting consecutive 3s to push the lead to nine.
The Hawks were playing without All-Star guard Trae Young, who was scratched with a right shoulder contusion. He ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring and third in assists. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points to lead Atlanta.
The Hawks pulled within one on Onyeka Okongwu's lay-in midway through the fourth and Bogdan Bogdanovich's straightaway 3 with 1:52 remaining. Trent answered with a 3, and Bogdanovic made a corner 3 to make it 101-100.
WATCH | Are the Raptors playoff contenders?:
OG Anunoby then shot a 3-pointer to put the Raptors up 104-100 with 20.1 seconds to go, and Toronto closed out the game.
The Raptors erased an 11-point deficit when Scottie Barnes converted a three-point play to make it 63-61 midway through the third. It was the Raptors' first lead since it was 25-23.
Atlanta led 57-48 at halftime as Huerter scored 16 points, going 6 for 6 from the field and hitting three 3s.
