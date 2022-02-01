Skip to Main Content
NBA·New

Trent Jr. pours in team-high 31 to help Raptors end Hawks' 7-game win streak

Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Toronto Raptors snapped Atlanta's seven-game winning streak with a 106-100 victory on Monday night.

Toronto guard has scored 30+ points in 4 straight games

George Henry · The Associated Press ·
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports)

Trent Jr., who has scored at least 30 points in four straight games, hit three 3s in the closing minutes of the third quarter, including a buzzer-beater, and then connected again early in the fourth to put the Raptors up 85-77.

Fred VanVleet, who scored 16, got hot in the fourth, hitting consecutive 3s to push the lead to nine.

The Hawks were playing without All-Star guard Trae Young, who was scratched with a right shoulder contusion. He ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring and third in assists. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points to lead Atlanta.

The Hawks pulled within one on Onyeka Okongwu's lay-in midway through the fourth and Bogdan Bogdanovich's straightaway 3 with 1:52 remaining. Trent answered with a 3, and Bogdanovic made a corner 3 to make it 101-100.

WATCH | Are the Raptors playoff contenders?:

Are the Raptors playoff contenders? | North Courts

19 days ago
Duration 5:51
The resurgent Toronto Raptors have started 2022 with a bang, with 6 wins in 7 since new years eve. CBC's Vivek Jacob and Jevohn Shepherd discuss whether the Raptors can reach a guaranteed playoff spot after a rocky start to the season. 5:51

OG Anunoby then shot a 3-pointer to put the Raptors up 104-100 with 20.1 seconds to go, and Toronto closed out the game.

The Raptors erased an 11-point deficit when Scottie Barnes converted a three-point play to make it 63-61 midway through the third. It was the Raptors' first lead since it was 25-23.

Atlanta led 57-48 at halftime as Huerter scored 16 points, going 6 for 6 from the field and hitting three 3s.

