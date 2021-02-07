Young, Capela pace Hawks in win over Raptors

Trae Young had 28 points and 13 assists, Clint Capela finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Toronto Raptors 132-121 to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday night.

Chris Boucher scored 29 points to lead the Raptors, who were going for a season-high four-game winning streak. Fred VanVleet added 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 20 for Toronto.

Snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series, Atlanta closed the game out late in the fourth quarter as Young fed Capela for an alley-oop dunk and Kevin Huerter hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 10 with 53.4 seconds remaining.

Capela scored his 15th point on a left-handed jumper that gave the Hawks their first double-digit lead at the 10:23 mark of the third quarter. Three straight Atlanta turnovers contributed to the Raptors closing within two and the Hawks calling a timeout less than two minutes later.

Collins responded with a baseline jumper, Young with a runner and Danilo Gallinari with a 3 to make it 80-71. Huerter followed with a pair of free throws to put Atlanta up 84-73.

The biggest lead Toronto had in the second was eight on Terence Davis' 3 at the 10:22 mark. The Hawks soon went up 47-46 on Huerter's 3 and led by five on three possessions before entering halftime with a three-point lead.

Young returned to full capacity after missing Thursday's loss to Utah with a bruised right calf. Capela, the NBA's leading rebounder, has pulled down at least 10 boards in 18 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

Toronto had also dominated the Hawks in Atlanta, winning the last six meetings.