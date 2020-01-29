'There will never be another Kobe Bryant': Raptors honour lost Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant was remembered with a video tribute and 24 seconds of silence before the Toronto Raptors tipped off against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash that also killed seven others on Sunday. He was 41.

The video showed highlights of the five-time NBA champion and 18-time all-star, including his 81-point outburst against the Raptors in 2006 — the second highest point total by a player in NBA history.

"There will never be another Kobe Bryant," said the video voiceover.

The Scotiabank Arena crowd, that was dotted with a few dozen purple and gold Bryant jerseys, chanted "Ko-be! Ko-be!"

Toronto's CN Tower was lit up in Lakers purple and gold on Sunday.

Earlier, Alex McKechnie, the Raptors' vice president of player health and performance, recalled the regular conversations he would have with Bryant about soccer while McKechnie was on the Lakers coaching staff, and the way Bryant was inspired by the versatility of those other athletes.

"He was always amazed that soccer players would hit the ball with the left side and right side," McKechnie said Tuesday night before Toronto's home game against the Atlanta Hawks. "He'd get out there and work his left hand because it had to be as good as his right.

"That was the pursuit of excellence. ... it was quite interesting to see and that in itself really personifies Kobe. It was just a drive for excellence every single day and it was pretty special to be around that on a daily basis."

McKechnie spent 11 seasons on the Lakers' coaching staff from 2000 to 2011, watching Bryant transform into a full-fledged superstar — and a five-time NBA Champion — over that time.

The Raptors played in San Antonio about an hour after news broke of the crash that day. Tuesday's game was Toronto's first at home since Bryant's death.

McKechnie began his media scrum Tuesday by expressing his condolences for Bryant's family.

"It's really with a heavy heart that I sit here today," McKechnie said. "And when we talk about in the NBA losing one of the family it truly is. As a group we travel together ... we have dinner at the same time, we have meals, and it truly is a family and when that whistle blows in September you live and breathe each other."

