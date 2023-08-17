Content
NBA

Raptors set to open regular season at home versus Timberwolves in October

The Toronto Raptors' 2023-24 regular-season schedule is now in place. Toronto will begin its NBA campaign at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 25. It's the 12th straight season that the Raptors open at Scotiabank Arena.

The Canadian Press ·
A male basketball player is seen dribbling with the ball as he's pressured by an opposition player.
Raptors' Gary Trent Jr., left, is pressured by Canadian Timberwolves Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a March NBA game. Toronto will begin its new NBA campaign at home against Minnesota on Oct. 25 (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press/File)

Among its notable contests, the Raptors host former head coach Nick Nurse and the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 28. Nurse was fired in April and replaced by Darko Rajakovic in June.

Toronto also hosts former Raptor Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets on Feb. 9. VanVleet left Toronto after seven seasons to sign a lucrative deal with Houston in free agency.

The Raptors also host Canadian Jamal Murray and the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Dec. 20, the Golden State Warriors on March 1, Hamilton's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 22 and the Los Angeles Lakers on April 2.

Toronto's in-season tournament group play games were announced Tuesday and will take place between Nov. 17 and Nov. 28. The Raptors are in East Group C with the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics

Toronto is coming off a 41-41 season but fell short of making the playoffs.

