Timberwolves fire head coach, president Tom Thibodeau: report
Minnesota off to rocky start this season following Jimmy Butler drama
A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Timberwolves have fired coach Tom Thibodeau, halfway into his third season with the team that began with turmoil surrounding all-star Jimmy Butler.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, because the Timberwolves had not yet announced the news. The Athletic first reported that Thibodeau, who was also the president of basketball operations with full authority over the roster, had been let go.
Thibodeau finished 97-107 with the Wolves, who returned to the NBA playoffs last spring after a 13-year absence. As Butler, Thibodeau's prized acquisition, forced his way out of Minnesota, however, the season went off to a rocky start to put Thibodeau in a tenuous spot.
The move was made about an hour after the team's 108-86 victory on Sunday over the Los Angeles Lakers.
