Curry wins NBA scoring race to give Warriors shot at making playoff splash

Stephen Curry lifted his jersey to celebrate Baron Davis-style in an ode to that old "We Believe" Warriors playoff team of more than a decade ago. He flung a game-worn bracelet into the stands that sent fans chanting "M-V-P!" scrambling for the souvenir from another stellar performance by No. 30.

Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots.

"Shoutout to Baron Davis," Curry said — and BD might say the same for Steph.

Curry is still playing his best basketball in his 12th NBA season, and the two-time MVP and his Golden State supporting cast still have a chance at making a splash in the playoffs the way the underdog Davis-led group did in 2007.

The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday.

At 33, Curry and Jordan are the only scoring champions age 33 or older. Curry also joins Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs and championships.

"He's like the Picasso of our time," teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson said. "You can't have a knock on him. He's the best doing it right now."

Hard work pays says Curry

Curry locked up his first scoring title since 2015-16 with his second basket of the game late in the first quarter. He made 9 of 22 3s and also contributed nine assists and seven rebounds in Golden State's sixth straight win. Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.

"I've been blessed to be back healthy and be able to just play night in, night out at a high level, and the work that goes into it, it pays off, and it's something that I really, really rely on, especially at this point in my career," Curry said. "As the years go on, that is the difference-maker for me."

After a slow start, Curry finished with key 3-pointers with 3:17, 2:12 and 1:35 left. He wound up with 337 3-pointers after making 96 in April alone for an NBA record in a single month.

He had help again, too.

Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead baseline 3 with 4:28 remaining. Wiggins dunked off a miss by Curry from deep the next time down and scored 21.

Jonas Valanciunas had 29 points and 16 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant added 16 points and nine assists.

'Never been better'

Dillon Brooks started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run all by himself to pull Memphis within 86-77 — and Curry immediately returned, hitting a 3 with 8:23 to go.

"He's never been better, I can say that," coach Steve Kerr said.

Brooks converted a tying three-point play with 6:32 left. Draymond Green drew Brooks' sixth foul moments later, sending the Grizzlies star to the bench for the final 6:12 with 18 points.

"Draymond pretty much turned that water off using his IQ," Toscano-Anderson said.

Brooks regretted a couple of his costly fouls.

"I should've not fouled. I feel like the outcome would've been different," Brooks said. "I play as hard as I can and leave the chips where they fall."

Both teams entered with identical 38-33 records and five-game win streaks. They split a back-to-back set March 19-20 in Memphis.

It marked quite a special day for outgoing Warriors President and COO Rick Welts, who is departing the position after 10 years with the franchise. He led the construction plans for second-year Chase Center and will stay on in an advisory role. Kerr spoke on the court before tip-off, both thanking the fans and honouring all that former Seattle SuperSonics ball boy Welts has done for the NBA and Warriors.

Curry missed his first four shots and initial three 3s before a layup with 3:45 remaining in the opening quarter. He then hit a jumper the next time down to become scoring champion — drawing roars and a standing ovation.