Raptors' Siakam unlikely to play Game 4 with calf contusion

The Toronto Raptors may be without Pascal Siakam for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The team announced Saturday that Siakam has a calf contusion and it's doubtful he'll play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday in Philadelphia at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The 25-year-old forward has been an offensive force for the team through the playoffs, putting up an average of 22.9 points through eight games.

He's second in scoring to Kawhi Leonard, who has averaged 31.5 points per game.