Serge Ibaka sets sail for Clippers, agrees to 2-year, $19M deal: reports
31-year-old averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds with Toronto last season
Free agent centre Serge Ibaka is reportedly headed to the Los Angeles Clippers to reunite with former Toronto Raptors teammate Kawhi Leonard.
Ibaka agreed to a two-year contract worth $19 million US with a player option in the second season, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN.
The 31-year-old was traded to the Raptors in February 2017 from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and a first-round draft choice.
Later that year, he signed a three-year contract worth $65 million and would eventually play a crucial role in the Raptors' championship run in 2019.
Ibaka averaged 15.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds a game with Toronto last season.
Earlier Saturday, Toronto agreed to terms with guard Fred VanVleet on a four-year, $85 million deal.
WATCH | Is this the golden age of Canadian basketball?
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.