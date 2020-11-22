Serge Ibaka sets sail for Clippers, agrees to 2-year, $19M deal: reports

Free agent centre Serge Ibaka is reportedly headed to the Los Angeles Clippers to reunite with former Toronto Raptors teammate Kawhi Leonard.

Ibaka agreed to a two-year contract worth $19 million US with a player option in the second season, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN.

The 31-year-old was traded to the Raptors in February 2017 from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and a first-round draft choice.

Later that year, he signed a three-year contract worth $65 million and would eventually play a crucial role in the Raptors' championship run in 2019.

Ibaka averaged 15.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds a game with Toronto last season.

Earlier Saturday, Toronto agreed to terms with guard Fred VanVleet on a four-year, $85 million deal.

