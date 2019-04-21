Nets GM Sean Marks barred 1 game, fined for charging referees' room
Will serve suspension in Game 5 at Philly with team trailing 3-1 in 1st-round series
Nets general manager Sean Marks has been suspended one game without pay and fined $25,000 US for entering the referees' dressing room after Brooklyn's loss to Philadelphia in Game 4 of their playoff series.
The Nets lost 112-108 on Saturday in a game in which Brooklyn's Jared Dudley and Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler were ejected after a scuffle broke out following Joel Embiid's flagrant foul against Jarrett Allen in the third quarter.
Joel Embiid fouled Jarrett Allen hard. Jared Dudley came in and shoved Embiid. Jimmy Butler shoved Dudley, and then Ben Simmons came, and he and Dudley went into the first row.<br><br>Ruling: Flagrant 1 on Embiid and Dudley and Butler ejected.<a href="https://t.co/LMRci4SGZv">pic.twitter.com/LMRci4SGZv</a>—@MikeAScotto
The Nets were already angry about a flagrant foul Embiid committed against Allen in Game 2, and coach Kenny Atkinson complained that the 76ers held Allen before he turned the ball over on the Nets' last chance to tie the game.
The penalty was announced Sunday by Byron Spruell, the NBA's president of league operations.
