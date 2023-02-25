351 points: Kings outlast Clippers in 2nd-highest scoring game in NBA history
Sacramento secures 176-175 win in double overtime thriller in Los Angeles
Malik Monk scored a career-high 45 points, De'Aaron Fox had the go-ahead basket and finished with 42 and the visiting Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double overtime in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.
The Clippers had a 175-169 advantage with 1:57 remaining before the Kings scored the final seven points, including Fox's jumper with 36.5 seconds remaining.
The Clippers had the final shot, but missed Nico Batum missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/AhmadMonk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AhmadMonk</a> is the fifth player in franchise history to score 40+ points off the bench. He is just the second player this season with 40 points or better as a reserve, joining Cam Thomas (2/4/23 vs. WAS). <a href="https://t.co/rpq3q366ht">pic.twitter.com/rpq3q366ht</a>—@SacramentoKings
The Kings overcame a 14-points deficit late in the fourth quarter and six-point deficits in both overtime periods.
The teams also combined for 44 3-pointers, tied for the most in a game in NBA history.
Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 44 points for Los Angeles and Paul George added 34.
Los Angeles had a 145-131 advantage with 4:25 remaining before the Kings rallied back to force overtime with a 22-8 run. Monk forced the extra session with a 3-pointer from the corner with 1.1 seconds remaining.
Sacramento's key spurt late in regulation was 10 straight points that got it to 147-146 with 1:22 left.
The Clippers had a 162-156 lead with 3:04 remaining in the first overtime before the Kings scored six straight to even it. Monk hit a pair of free throws with 20.4 seconds left to tie it at 164. Los Angeles had a chance to win it, but Leonard was unable to put in a tip in at the buzzer.
Kings-Clippers had EVERYTHING 🤯<br><br>- 2nd highest scoring game in NBA history<br>- 2nd time in NBA history both teams scored 170+<br>- Tied most 3PM in a game in NBA history<br><br>Kawhi: 44 PTS<br>PG: 34 PTS<br>Fox: 42 PTS<br>Monk: 45 PTS<br><br>Kings win 176-175 in 2OT. <a href="https://t.co/ycPgcS2WXg">pic.twitter.com/ycPgcS2WXg</a>—@NBA
It is the sixth 40-point game in Leonard's 10-year career and his second since joining the Clippers in the summer of 2019. He was 16 of 22 from the field, including six 3-pointers, in 46 minutes.
This was the first time in two years Leonard faced the Kings. He missed last year due to a knee injury and did not playing in the first two meetings this season.
