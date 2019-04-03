Russell Westbrook hits 20-20-20 milestone as Thunder beat Lakers
Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to match the feat
Russell Westbrook had 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 119-103 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
It was just the second time in league history a player had at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game.
Wilt Chamberlain had 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in a 1968 game.
Westbrook finished off the feat in the final minute, nabbing Lance Stephenson's miss with 41 seconds left, drawing a large ovation from the crowd.
Whether or not Westbrook would cap off the feat was the only question down the stretch, as Oklahoma City enjoyed a rare chance to savor a win during what has been a rough second half of the season.
Westbrook clinched the triple-double — his 31st of the season — with 4:38 left in the third quarter, hitting a contested jumper.
A few seconds later, after a Westbrook steal, his breakaway dunk lifted the Thunder to a 15-point lead.