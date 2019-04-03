Russell Westbrook hits 20-20-20 milestone as Thunder beat Lakers

Russell Westbrook had 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 119-103 home win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

It was just the second time in league history a player had at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in a game.

Wilt Chamberlain had 22 points, 25 rebounds and 21 assists in a 1968 game.

Westbrook finished off the feat in the final minute, nabbing Lance Stephenson's miss with 41 seconds left, drawing a large ovation from the crowd.

Whether or not Westbrook would cap off the feat was the only question down the stretch, as Oklahoma City enjoyed a rare chance to savor a win during what has been a rough second half of the season.

Westbrook clinched the triple-double — his 31st of the season — with 4:38 left in the third quarter, hitting a contested jumper.

A few seconds later, after a Westbrook steal, his breakaway dunk lifted the Thunder to a 15-point lead.