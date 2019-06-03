Ryerson Rams basketball coach Roy Rana joining staff of NBA's Kings
50-year-old guided Canadian university squad to 2 runner-up finishes at nationals
Roy Rana is leaving his position as head coach of the Ryerson Rams men's basketball team to join the Sacramento Kings coaching staff.
The Rams confirmed in a news release Monday that Rana accepted the role of chief of staff-assistant coach with the NBA club. He will join a coaching staff led by former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton, who in April took over for the fired Dave Joerger.
Rana, 50, joined the Rams in 2009. In a decade with the U Sports team, he led the team to six appearances at the national championship tournament, including back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.
"We are thrilled for coach Rana," Ryerson said in a statement. "His appointment to the Kings organization is not only a reflection of his hard work and success at Ryerson, but is also a testament to the quality athletic programming at our university."
The Kings finished ninth in the Western Conference standings in 2018-19, nine games out of a playoff spot.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.