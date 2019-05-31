Watch Raptors-Warriors speak to media the day after Toronto's Game 1 win

Click on the video player above at 1:15 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the Raptors and Golden State Warriors speaking to the media the day after Toronto's Game 1 win in the NBA Finals.

The Raptors took the series opener 118-109 at home on Thursday night, led by Pascal Siakam's 32 points.

Warriors forward Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr are set to speak for Golden State at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Siakam and Toronto head coach Nick Nurse will speak at 2 p.m.