Toronto Raptors waive guard Patrick McCaw

The Toronto Raptors have waived guard Patrick McCaw, part of the team's NBA championship roster.
The Toronto Raptors have waived guard Patrick McCaw.
The 25-year-old McCaw has been limited to five games this season because of a knee injury.
McCaw signed with the Raptors in January 2019 and was part of the team's NBA championship roster that year — his third league title in as many years to start his career after winning two with Golden State.
Just five players from the championship team remain with Toronto.
In 68 games with the Raptors, McCaw averaged 3.6 points, two rebounds and 18.9 minutes.
