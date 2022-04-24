Raptors list VanVleet as questionable for Game 5 against 76ers with strained hip flexor
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is questionable for Monday's playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a strained left hip flexor.
Toronto guard played less than 15 minutes before limping off court in Saturday's win
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is questionable for Monday's playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a strained left hip flexor.
VanVleet played less than 15 minutes of Toronto's 110-102 win over Philly on Saturday, limping off the court and ripping his jersey in frustration.
The Raptors face elimination again Monday, trailing the Sixers 3-1 in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series. No team in NBA history has come back from being down 3-0 — as the Raptors were — to win a series.
The 28-year-old VanVleet had been hampered by a bruised knee this season, missing 14 games since Jan. 25.
He averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an all-star for the first time.
WATCH l Siakam leads Raptors past 76ers in Game 4 to avoid sweep:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?