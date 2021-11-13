Skip to Main Content
Raptors' VanVleet fined $15k for 'obscene gesture' made in celebration

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been fined $15,000 for making an 'obscene gesture', the NBA announced Friday.

Guard celebrated a 3-pointer late in the team's win over the 76ers on Thursday

CBC Sports
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, right, reacts after making a basket during the final minute of a 115-109 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/AP Photo)

The penalty was handed down after VanVleet's celebration following a shot he made with 23 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

VanVleet finished the game with a game-high 32 points helping the Raptors end a three-game losing skid.

