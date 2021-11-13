Raptors' VanVleet fined $15k for 'obscene gesture' made in celebration

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been fined $15,000 US for making an 'obscene gesture', the NBA announced Friday.

The penalty was handed down after VanVleet's celebration following a shot he made with 23 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of a win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

VanVleet finished the game with a game-high 32 points helping the Raptors end a three-game losing skid.