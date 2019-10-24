Raptors' VanVleet day-to-day with sore ankle after tripping over cameraman
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet says he's day-to-day after tripping over a cameraman in Toronto's 130-122 overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in the NBA's season opener.
Guard says courtside positions means injuries like his happen 'way too much'
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet says he's day-to-day after tripping over a cameraman in Toronto's 130-122 overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday in the NBA's season opener.
VanVleet was cautious about playing on his sore ankle heading into the Raptors' road game against the division-rival Boston Celtics on Friday.
After briefly heading to the locker room in the third quarter, VanVleet returned to the Raptors bench and finished the game with 34 points, five rebounds and seven assists over 44 minutes.
VanVleet complained about the courtside positions of cameramen and photographers saying injuries like his happen "way too much."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.