Valanciunas out at least a month after injuring thumb in win over Warriors

Toronto Raptors forward Jonas Valanciunas underwent surgery to repair a dislocated left thumb and will wear a cast for four weeks.

Raptors' centre had surgery Thursday to repair dislocation; Canadian Chris Boucher called up to fill in

The Canadian Press ·
Raptors' centre Jonas Valanciunas reacts after injuring his hand during Toronto's win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. He had surgery Thursday and is expected to be out at least four weeks. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

Valanciunas suffered the injury in Toronto's 113-93 victory at Golden State on Wednesday. He had surgery at Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto, Calif., and will be re-evaluated at a later date.

The Raptors have called up forward Chris Boucher for Friday's night's game at Portland to bolster the frontcourt.

The Montreal native, who is on a two-way contract with the Raptors and their G League affiliate Raptors 905, is coming off a franchise-record 47-point performance against the Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday.

Toronto beats Golden State 113-93, improves to an NBA-best 23-7. 0:29

The 25-year-old is averaging 29.3 points, and 11-plus rebounds a game with Raptors 905. He's also appeared in three games with the Raptors this season.

Valanciunas is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 18.8 minutes in 30 games (10 starts) this season. He has led the team in rebounding 11 times, and recorded five double-doubles.

