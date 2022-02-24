Raptors' Svi Mykhailiuk condemns Russian attack on his native Ukraine
Toronto player shares joint statement with countryman Alex Len of Sacramento Kings
Svi Mykhailiuk of the Toronto Raptors has condemned the Russian attack on his Ukrainian homeland.
"We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine," the statement said.
"We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity! We are with you!"
Mykhailiuk, a former second-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers, was born and raised in the city of Cherkasy, located about 190 kilometres south of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
He is playing his first season with the Raptors after signing a two-year, $3.6-million US contract last August.
