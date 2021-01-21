Raptors' Pascal Siakam misses practice after hard fall on dunk

Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam is questionable for Friday's home game against the Miami Heat.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Siakam was feeling "a little sore" on Thursday, causing him to miss practice.

Raptors fall to undermanned Heat, win streak snapped Sports Video 0:30 Toronto's 3-game win streak comes to end with 111-102 loss to Miami. 0:30

Siakam came down awkwardly on a dunk in the first half against Miami (6-7) on Wednesday and was limping afterward.

The all-star finished with 18 points in the loss to Miami.

Siakam is averaging 18.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season for the Raptors (5-9).