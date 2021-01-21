Raptors' Pascal Siakam misses practice after hard fall on dunk
Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam missed Thursday's practice and is questionable for Friday's home game against the Miami Heat.
Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam is questionable for Friday's home game against the Miami Heat.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Siakam was feeling "a little sore" on Thursday, causing him to miss practice.
Siakam came down awkwardly on a dunk in the first half against Miami (6-7) on Wednesday and was limping afterward.
The all-star finished with 18 points in the loss to Miami.
Siakam is averaging 18.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season for the Raptors (5-9).
