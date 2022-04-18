Skip to Main Content
NBA

Raptors' Barnes ruled out of Game 2 against 76ers, wore walking boot Monday morning

Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has been ruled out of Game 2 of Toronto's best-of-seven opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Trent Jr. wasn't at Monday's shootaround, is listed as doubtful with non-COVID illness

The Canadian Press ·
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has been ruled out Game 2 of the first-round series against the 76ers after having his foot stepped on by Philadelphia's 280-pound centre Joel Embiid during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 131-111 loss. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has been ruled out of Game 2 of Toronto's best-of-seven opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

The 20-year-old, who is a finalist for NBA rookie of the year honours, wore a walking boot on his sprained left ankle at Monday morning's shootaround.

Barnes had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in an excellent playoff debut on Saturday before Sixers centre Joel Embiid stepped on his foot with about nine minutes left to play.

Gary Trent Jr., who has a non-COVID illness, wasn't at Monday's shootaround and is listed as doubtful.

Thaddeus Young, who has a sprained left thumb, wore a brace on his injured hand Monday. He's also listed as doubtful.

WATCH | Barnes sprains ankle in playoff debut:

Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes sprains ankle in Game 1 loss to Sixers

2 days ago
Duration 1:50
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes left the game after spraining his ankle in Toronto's 131-111 loss, in the first game of their NBA playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. 1:50
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now