Watch Raptors president Masai Ujiri address Leonard-DeRozan blockbuster trade

Watch live coverage as Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri addresses the blockbuster trade that sent fan favourite DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for 2014 NBA finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

The trade, which was completed on Wednesday, sent shock waves throughout the entire NBA.

The Raptors also received three-point shooter Danny Green, while shipping backup centre Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick to the Spurs.

Leonard is one of the best two-way players in the NBA when healthy. He played only nine games last season because of a right quad injury and clashed with the Spurs over his ailment to the point where he requested a trade.

CBC Sports' Jacqueline Doorey and Anson Henry break down some of the pros, cons, risks and rewards of trading former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard. 2:33

Ujiri's biggest task will be convincing Leonard, who can become a free agent next summer, to re-sign with the Raptors. The two-time NBA defensive player of the year has made it known he wants to play in Los Angeles for either the Lakers or Clippers.

DeRozan, a four-time all-star swingman who led the Raptors in scoring in each of the last five seasons, appeared frustrated to be leaving. He posted messages on his Instagram account that suggested he wasn't expecting to be dealt.

"Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can't trust em. Ain't no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing... Soon you'll understand ... Don't disturb," he said.