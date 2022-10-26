Raptors president Ujiri fined $35k US after incident with official in game vs. Heat
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been fined $35,000 US for an incident that occurred during Toronto's 112-109 loss to the Heat on Saturday in Miami.
Toronto executive directed inappropriate remark toward game official
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been fined $35,000 US for approaching the scorer's table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official.
The incident occurred during Toronto's 112-109 loss on Saturday in Miami, a heated game that saw Raptors rookie Christian Koloko ejected in the third quarter, and then fined $15,000.
Miami's Caleb Martin was also ejected, and then slapped with a one-game suspension after a shove that saw Koloko sail into the first row of the baseline seats.
The Raptors bounced back Monday to beat the Heat 98-90 in Miami.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?